ECFH, Bank of Saint Lucia record strong 2018 financial results

(PRESS RELEASE) — East Caribbean Financial Holding Company Ltd (ECFH) and its sole subsidiary Bank of Saint Lucia Ltd, the island’s largest indigenous bank, has once again delivered a strong performance for another consecutive year.

For the financial year ended December 2018, the Bank recorded net profit after tax of EC$44.9 million compared to their 2017 year-end figure of EC $36.9 million.

Managing Director, Dr. Bernard La Corbiniere, credits the Bank’s successful financial performance to the confidence and trust vested in the institution by its valued customers.

La Corbiniere lauded the hard work of the management and staff of the institution, the guidance of the Board of Directors and invaluable contributions of its shareholders.

ECFH held its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Financial Administrative Complex at Pointe Seraphine.

Management, along with the Board of Directors, promised to continue working in the interest of shareholders, customers and the general public to ensure that the institution’s performance continues to surpass expectations.

