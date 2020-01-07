Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

ECCO settles wrongful dismissal case with its former Chief Executive Officer

By Steve Etienne
January 7, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Steve Etienne

(PRESS RELEASE) – Steve Etienne was fired from his position as CEO of the music copyright society, the Eastern Caribbean Collective Organization for Music Rights (ECCO) by letter dated 14th December 2017.

In that letter signed by then Chairman of the Board, Mr Martin James the main reason given for the dismissal of Mr Etienne (who built and developed the OECS wide entity) was “misappropriation of the financial assets of the organization”. Mr Etienne always strongly denied that accusation and promptly filed a lawsuit against ECCO for wrongful dismissal in accordance with the provisions of the Labour Code of St. Lucia.

After receiving service of the writ ECCO filed its defence. However, as the court process commenced, it was proposed that the matter be settled by mediation rather than have a full-scale trial. It is generally agreed that when a defendant agrees or suggests mediation subsequent to being sued it is because the defendant and/or its legal counsel has concluded that it is highly unlikely that it will prevail at a trial. The defendant opts for mediation as a way of limiting its expenses on legal fees, damages and costs.

Mr. Etienne was always confident that he would prevail in a court of law, but he reluctantly agreed to mediation. The fact that at mediation ECCO agreed to a substantial payment to him with interest and costs in settlement of his claim vindicates him and is positive proof that ECCO’s claim of misappropriation of financial assets was totally bogus and without any basis in fact. In Mr Etienne’s estimation his unfair dismissal was motivated by jealousy, greed and malice on the part of certain members of the Board of Directors of ECCO.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.