ECCO says it fired its CEO and office manager for “deficiencies in management structure and operational procedures”

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Eastern Caribbean Collective Organization for Music Rights (ECCO) Inc wishes to advise the general public of its new Board of Directors, elected at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on Saturday December 9, 2017.
The new Board comprises the following individuals:
St Lucia: Martin James (Elected Chairman), Christine Charlemagne (Elected Vice Chair). Claudia
Edward, Hugh James, Courtney Louis, Buffalo Odlum and Gilroy Hall
Dominica Daryl Bobb
Grenada Wayne Green
Antigua Tito Thomas
St Kitts & Nevis Vernalderine Francis
St Vincent & the Grenadines Jemmot Anthony
Consequently, the Board of Directors of ECCO hereby informs the general public that there are changes currently being adopted in regard to the operations of the Company.
An internal audit to facilitate planning for future operations has mandated changes in several key areas of operations. All of the prescribed and adopted changes are in accordance with the Labour Laws of St Lucia. These changes include the Chief Executive Officer and the Office Manager being relieved of their duties effective December 14, 2017. Reasons for this decision include deficiencies in management structure and operational procedures.
The Chief Executive Officer and Office Manager have served the organization for a lengthy period of time and the Board extends best wishes to them both as they move on. The effect of these decisions on the operations of the organization will be kept at a minimum with the temporary appointment of a director to oversee the organization’s day to day actions.
Please note that any additional changes will be communicated whilst ECCO continues its internal review aimed at providing better representation to its members and better quality service to its clients and the general public.
The organization also wishes to thank the many clients who continue to act in accordance with the law and extends seasons greetings to all members staff, clients and the general public.
With every organization a change in leadership is necessary....... the capability of your organization is limited to your CEO , all organizations at some point has to change leadership. just wish sometimes our political leaders will follow suit.................
ECCO has grown exponentially under the stewardship of Mr. Etienne. The course of events leads one to speculate on the charges being laid out.
I am hoping that there will a positive move forward, one that does not see the institution embroiled in a lawsuit that further contribute to its decline.
Our music industry is already fragile. It is fraught with monopolies and a possible sign of implosion. Hotels are exploiting musicians and government is not concerned with the possible income that can be derived from the exportation of music. Tourism itself is killing musicians. Small groups, small incomes paid. Computer regenerated accompaniment is now the norm. On this I can go on for days of the ills.
We need to produce more music of all genres. As of now, music sales does not generate as much as a live performance. As a result of the market, true bands are now on a decline. There are only a few true bands on market. All of the others are sides put up for one event. Which makes ECCO a pivotal piece in establishing some form of respect and protection for the persons who are dedicated to producing and exporting of their music. If musicians allow ECCO to fail it will be a very sad day for intellectual property.
To the individuals presently at the helm I hope you aware of the responsibility you have accepted. I can only hope that there is no conflict of interest between your roles and your professional output.
In my humble opinion the administration from CEO down should not be musicians but professionals with a mandate that is geared to the growth and protection of artist. In our small society there will be scrutiny and decisions could be deemed subjective if it appears to favor specific groups or persons.
We need ECCO. We need some form of stability within the institution and with the year ending a positive outlook for the new year. Give us that hope.
"Reasons for this decision include deficiencies in management structure and operational procedures" how vague... like these guys were just looking for a reason to fire the man.