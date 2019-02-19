ECCO concerned majority of royalties collected going overseas; stations airing more int’l content

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Feb. 19, CMC – The Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights (ECCO) Inc is concerned that some 90 percent of the money it collects in royalties here goes to societies overseas.

The organisation’s Operations Manager, Vanesta Mortley, told reporters that the situation is the result of more international rather than local content being aired by local radio stations.

“The local creators would be suffering because if their music is not being played then the chances of them getting royalties – obviously there wouldn’t be any,” Mortley stated.

However she explained that as an organization, ECCO cannot determine what radio stations here play.

“That is not our role. We just have to collect and distribute royalties to the right owners,” she stated.

“The creators, through some association of some sort can lobby for local, content so that whatever royalties are actually collected can be within whatever territory that the royalties are actually collected,” the ECCO Operations Manager said.

Members of ECCO last met here over the week end at the where the royalties issue was one of the matters discussed.

Mortley said there is also concern over non-compliance by radio stations in St. Lucia and the rest of the OECS in paying royalties for the use of copyrighted music.

“For ECCO it is a major concern because that is where most of the consumption of music is,” she asserted.