ECCB Governor named Central Bank Governor of the Year, Caribbean

(PRESS RELEASE) – Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Timothy N. J. Antoine has been named Central Bank Governor of the Year, Caribbean by GlobalMarkets.

GlobalMarkets is the featured newspaper for the meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Asian Development Bank and Inter-American Development Bank.

GlobalMarkets recognises the accomplishments of the world’s outstanding policymakers during its annual awards event. Awards are presented for Finance Minister of the Year and Central Bank Governor of the Year, for each region of the world as categorised by the IMF/World Bank.

This year’s award ceremony was held on 12 October in Bali, Indonesia and formed part of the events for the 2018 Annual Meetings of the IMF/World Bank and the Commonwealth Central Bank Governor’s Meeting which Governor Antoine chaired.

In receiving the Central Bank Governor of the Year, Caribbean award, Governor Antoine said that he “humbly accepted the award in the name and on behalf of the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), whom he had the great privilege and honour to serve”.

Governor Antoine also acknowledged the invaluable contribution of the ECCB Monetary Council, the ECCB Board of Directors and the Bank’s management and staff, stating that the award could not have been achieved without their support. The award, he said, “will really encourage us and energise us to continue the work for the people of the region and for all small states across the world”.

On return to office, Governor Antoine remarked, “the work that we do is driven by our passion to serve and make a difference, not by our desire for recognition; however, we are extremely gratified by this global recognition and prestigious award”.