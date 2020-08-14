By ECADE

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Board of Directors of the Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality (ECADE) is energised to move forward with a renewed mandate from its membership after its annual general meeting on August 8, 2020.

The meeting, attended by ECADE membership from across the EC, reviewed ECADE’s operations since the last AGM and its current financial standing.

Established in 2016, ECADE is a network of organisations serving lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people in the small islands of the eastern Caribbean. The Board of Directors, like membership, reflects the geographic and ideological space the organisation occupies.

The Board is chaired Lysanne Charles of Saba/St. Maarten who notes that she is pleased with the attendance and support of membership at the AGM 2020.

“We anticipated that this AGM would have been in person, but due to COVID-19 and the related restrictions across the region, and of course the safety of our membership, we had to move it online. This created special dynamics, in and of itself and we are thankful to the membership representatives for their patience and commitment to ensuring that we still had a productive session,” Charles said.

The organization is currently processing all decisions for final confirmation in accordance with organisation constitution and bylaws.

In addition to the representation of all quadrants of the region, the Board is intended to incorporate a diversity of sexual orientation and gender (identity). The new members join Company Secretary Joan Didier or RCM/AAF Saint Lucia, Vice-Chair Hayden Bethelmy of GrenCHAP Grenada, Treasurer Lavonne Wise of WCSTX St Croix USVI, Secretary Adaryl Williams of Saint Lucia and Tynetta McKoy of St Kitts and Nevis.

ABOUT ECADE

The Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality Inc. (ECADE) is a network of organisations working across the eastern Caribbean. Drawing on The Universal Declaration of Human Rights ECADE works to strengthen regional capacity to secure the full recognition of human rights of all people, towards an empowered eastern Caribbean that promotes a culture of human rights, equality, justice and respect for all LGBTQI people.

Learn more at www.ecequality.org or follow us on social media @ec_equality.

