Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

EC$79.8 million allocated for ongoing roads, bridges and maintenance/rehabilitation projects

By Ministry of Infrastructure
April 17, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share3
+1
3 Shares

Infrastructure Minister Stephenson King

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of Infrastructure, Ports, and Energy is committed to improving the island’s infrastructure during the 2019/2020 financial year.

This year some EC$79.8 million has been allocated for ongoing roads, bridges and maintenance/rehabilitation projects.

Of the $79.8 million, $11.4 million will go toward the rehabilitation of roads.

Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, and Energy, Hon. Stephenson King elaborated on the plans during his contribution to the debate on the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure 2019/2020.

“The road maintenance program will continue aggressively; and this year, unlike previous years where the program would shut down at the end of the financial year, we have been able to maintain the program into the new financial year through a mechanism that allows us to be able to procure sufficient material so as to allow us to continue the road maintenance program,” he said.

A major project to be continued by the ministry this financial year is the desilting of the island’s rivers.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share3
+1
3 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.