EC$79.8 million allocated for ongoing roads, bridges and maintenance/rehabilitation projects

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of Infrastructure, Ports, and Energy is committed to improving the island’s infrastructure during the 2019/2020 financial year.

This year some EC$79.8 million has been allocated for ongoing roads, bridges and maintenance/rehabilitation projects.

Of the $79.8 million, $11.4 million will go toward the rehabilitation of roads.

Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, and Energy, Hon. Stephenson King elaborated on the plans during his contribution to the debate on the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure 2019/2020.

“The road maintenance program will continue aggressively; and this year, unlike previous years where the program would shut down at the end of the financial year, we have been able to maintain the program into the new financial year through a mechanism that allows us to be able to procure sufficient material so as to allow us to continue the road maintenance program,” he said.

A major project to be continued by the ministry this financial year is the desilting of the island’s rivers.

