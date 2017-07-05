Easy Click Books represented St. Lucia at Caribbean Innovation Competition in Mexico

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

EasyClickBooks.com, St. Lucia’s online textbook ordering & covering service, proudly represented St. Lucia at the Caribbean Innovation Competition as part of the OAS General Assembly on the 18th & 19th of June 2017, in Cancun Mexico. EasyClickBooks.com was one of 8 finalists selected from a pool of over 3000 registrants.

“We were honoured to be selected but it took a great deal of work and sacrifice to get us prepared. We would like to thank KFC for sponsoring our participation. KFC showed great eagerness to support the progress of the youth. Other agencies and groups that helped were, SBDC, St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Toast Masters Club and Paulinus Herman. Thank you to all” – Co-Founder Chantal kadoo-Jean.

Jorge Familiar Calderon (World Bank Vice President, Latin America and Caribbean) was one of many who made a special effort to meet with the St. Lucian delegation.

Persons were impressed by the St. Lucian offering, highlighting its ability to provide students a fairer opportunity at education, as well as lifting a financial burden off parents; addressing many of the Sustainable development goals of the OAS. However, the top prize went to Trinidad and Tobago’s Parental Driving Monitor app, an app which allows parents to monitor the driving habits of their children.

“We don’t see it as a loss but as an opportunity to grow and build our brand. We were able to network with very influential persons who have provided us with invaluable insight as to how we can grow EasyClickBooks.com to bring greater benefits to St. Lucians.” – -Co-Founder Vernon Jean.

Currently over 800 parents are registered with EasyClickBooks.com, taking advantage of this convenient way to get all their textbooks.

EasyClickBooks.com looks forward to representing St. Lucia at the Caribbean Innovation Competition 2018, with an even more robust product offering.