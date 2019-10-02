Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank celebrates 36 years

By ECCB
October 2, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) on Oct. 1 marked 36 years of service to the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

The ECCB was established in October 1983. It is the monetary authority for Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The agreement establishing the ECCB as the monetary authority for the eight ECCB participating governments was signed on July 5, 1983 in Trinidad and Tobago.

The ECCB was officially commissioned on Oct. 1, 1983, replacing the Eastern Caribbean Currency Authority (ECCA) which was established in March 1965.

The primary objective of the ECCB is to maintain the stability of the Eastern Caribbean Currency and the integrity of the banking system.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.