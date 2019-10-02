Eastern Caribbean Central Bank celebrates 36 years

Share This On:

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) on Oct. 1 marked 36 years of service to the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

The ECCB was established in October 1983. It is the monetary authority for Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The agreement establishing the ECCB as the monetary authority for the eight ECCB participating governments was signed on July 5, 1983 in Trinidad and Tobago.

The ECCB was officially commissioned on Oct. 1, 1983, replacing the Eastern Caribbean Currency Authority (ECCA) which was established in March 1965.

The primary objective of the ECCB is to maintain the stability of the Eastern Caribbean Currency and the integrity of the banking system.

