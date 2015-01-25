East Winds has new general manager

SLHTA – East Winds Inn management and staff welcome new General Manager Jesse Hamilton. He takes over from former General Manager, Gareth Leach.
Mr. Jesse Hamilton is 38 years old and is Canadian by birth. He also has a six year old daughter who will be calling St Lucia home many months a year.
Mr. Hamilton has had an extensive career in the Hospitality Industry serving as General Manager of a lake front all inclusive resort and championship golf course in Muskoka, Ontario, Canada. The resort property was over 700 acres in size and home to 150 rooms, two golf courses, a marina, a children’s day camp, waterski school, and three restaurants.
Previous experience also includes General Manager of a small boutique country inn and a senior management at a ski resort in Collingwood, ON.
The slave masters are back!!! I have researched him and from sources he couldn't get a job as good as, in Canada. Our forefather are spinning in their graves .
We were SO SAD to discover (rather late) that Gareth Leach had left East Winds Inn, which in our opinion was the most relaxed hotel we,ve ever stayed at. It was always
wonderful to go back and see all the same delightful staff there, so he must have been
doing something right - just refurbishing somewhere doesnt necessarily make it any better. We are so sorry.
Disgraceful treatment of Gareth Leach doesn't say much for the Canadian owners. He should never have been treated so badly after all the years he had built up Eastwinds. He wasn't perfect but who is, certainly not the owners, they should be ashamed of themselves.
No proper thank you to Me Leach who worked at the resort for over 20 years? This seems bad behaviour and manners from the owners. Wonder if there will be many changes. Mr Leach did a good job over the years and East Winds has a unique quality to it compared to other resorts.
What appalls me is that there has been no reason given as to why the previous manager, Gareth Leach, who had been there for 25 years, was suddenly dismissed.
i only hope he wont come with that leave your cell phone at home policy to all staff,however pay the staff properly....
Why don't we develop ourselves to undertake these challenges when they arise. Ask ourselves "can I do it, why not me"
and why the change the last manager was there fir years and years… did a great job and they decided they needed a new foreigner@!!!
Always bringin in some foreigner to manage people. Probably a white guy too. When we have enough qhalified people here to do the job. Bullshit. Piss poor labor laws we have here
Wow. Wasn't there one single person on the Island that was qualified to do the Job. You know Canadians hire their citizens first right? St. Lucian citizens need jobs. His money will be sent to Canada. His investment in the island will be very little
Here's a chance for Jesse's past clients, family and friends to follow him to a sunny isle...
Do we always have to import ? Isn't there home grown to do the same job Mr Hamilton will do? Just asking sorry.
Best wishes to all at East Winds. East winds is in a gorgeous location, it is possibly one if the oldest (been there as far as I can remember - along with the Old St Lucia Beach) hotels on the island. Best wishes for many years of success!
There are many qualified St.lucians in that field all over the world,why don't they come back.Locally Monroe College and the Caribbean Institute of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts can play a much greater role.