Earthquake shakes sections of Jamaica: report

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Sections of Jamaica was rattled by what is believed to be an earthquake a short while ago.

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona has not yet confirmed the occurrence.

However, persons in the Corporate Area and Portland reported feeling the tremor about 4:50 p.m., which was described as very noticeable.

We have no reports of damage at this time.

We will have further details as they become available.