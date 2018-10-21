Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Earthquake shakes sections of Jamaica: report

By Jamaica Gleaner
October 21, 2018

 Share This On:

Share168
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Jamaica satellite photo

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Sections of Jamaica was rattled by what is believed to be an earthquake a short while ago.

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona has not yet confirmed the occurrence.

However, persons in the Corporate Area and Portland reported feeling the tremor about 4:50 p.m., which was described as very noticeable.

We have no reports of damage at this time.

We will have further details as they become available.

(2)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  2. Listen
    October 21, 2018 at 6:50 PM

    Haiti, Trnindad and now Jamaica. The Caribbean is getting ready to rumble.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  3. Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.