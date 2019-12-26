Earthquake rocks Saint Lucia, Dominica and Martinique: report

Share This On:

(SNO) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was felt in Saint Lucia and other Eastern Caribbean islands early Thursday morning, according to the Seismic Research Unit at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus in Trinidad and Tobago.

There were no reports of damages.

The Unit said the earthquake occurred near Dominica at about 3:54 a.m., with a depth of 10 kilometres.

It was also felt in Martinique and Saint Lucia.

According to the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), this is the second earthquake to have occurred near Dominica this week and the third recorded in the Eastern Caribbean since Christmas Eve.

CMC reported that on Tuesday, December 24, a 4.0 earthquake was recorded near Dominica, Martinique, and Saint Lucia, and on Wednesday, Christmas Day, a 4.2 earthquake was recorded near Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Guadeloupe.

