Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Earthquake rocks Saint Lucia, Dominica and Martinique: report

By SNO Staff
December 26, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share229
229 Shares

(SNO) — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was felt in Saint Lucia and other Eastern Caribbean islands early Thursday morning, according to the Seismic Research Unit at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus in Trinidad and Tobago.

There were no reports of damages.

The Unit said the earthquake occurred near Dominica at about 3:54 a.m., with a depth of 10 kilometres.

It was also felt in Martinique and Saint Lucia.

According to the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), this is the second earthquake to have occurred near Dominica this week and the third recorded in the Eastern Caribbean since Christmas Eve.

CMC reported that on Tuesday, December 24, a 4.0 earthquake was recorded near Dominica, Martinique, and Saint Lucia, and on Wednesday, Christmas Day, a 4.2 earthquake was recorded near Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Guadeloupe.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share229
229 Shares

Headline News

Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.