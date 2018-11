Share This On:

(CMC) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 was recorded offshore Barbados shortly after 9:00 am (local time) on Sunday.

The US Geological Survey says the earthquake was located at Latitude 15.56 N, Longitude 49.86W and at a depth of 7.3 kilometers.

The quake occurred at 1068 km (663.3 miles) WSW of Crane, St. Philip and 1086 km (674.9 miles) WSW of Bridgetown.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.