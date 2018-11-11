Don't Miss
Earthquake rattles several Caribbean islands

By CMC
November 10, 2018

(CMC) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 rattled several islands in the Caribbean on Saturday, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St. Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) has said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The SRC said that the quake, which occurred at 12.25 pm (local time) was located at Latitude 17.51N, Longitude: 61.31W and at a depth of 10 kilometers (km).

The quake, the latest in a series to hit several Caribbean countries was felt 74 km north east of St. John’s Antigua and Barbuda, 142 km north of the capital of Guadeloupe and 159 km east of Basseterre, the capital of St. Kitts-Nevis.

The SRC has been warning Caribbean countries to be vigilant saying that the region is overdue for a major quake.

