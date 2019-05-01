Don't Miss
Earthquake rattles Barbados and Trinidad

By CMC
May 1, 2019

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — An earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.2 rattled Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies has reported on Wednesday.

It said that there were no immediate reports of injuries or destruction and that the quake occurred at around 10:34 pm (local time) on Tuesday night.

The quake was located Latitude: 11.85 North; Longitude: 58.99 West at a depth of 107 km and was felt 156 km south east of Bridgetown, Barbados, 208 km north east of Scarborough in Tobago and 287 km north east of Arima in Trinidad.

