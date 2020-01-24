Earthquake felt in Manchester, Jamaica

Share This On:
(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – A minor earthquake was felt in sections of Manchester this morning, the earthquake unit at the University of the West Indies has reported.
The unit said the 3.7 magnitude quake was felt in Mandeville and Spur Tree at 9:19 am. The epicentre was located offshore, approximately 30km south of the parish capital, and had a focal depth of 21.6 km.
(0)(0)
More Caribbean Stories
- Barbados takes dip in corruption ranking January 24, 2020
- Guyana: Sisters arrested for stabbing Linden schoolgirl January 24, 2020
- Trinidad: Man, 69, on three child rape charges January 24, 2020
- Jamaica: Young man given one month to live is now cancer free January 24, 2020
- Jamaica: Woman fatally stabs MoBay man over phone January 24, 2020