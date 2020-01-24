Earthquake felt in Manchester, Jamaica

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – A minor earthquake was felt in sections of Manchester this morning, the earthquake unit at the University of the West Indies has reported.

The unit said the 3.7 magnitude quake was felt in Mandeville and Spur Tree at 9:19 am. The epicentre was located offshore, approximately 30km south of the parish capital, and had a focal depth of 21.6 km.

