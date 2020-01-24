Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Earthquake felt in Manchester, Jamaica

By Jamaica Observer
January 24, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share29
29 Shares

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – A minor earthquake was felt in sections of Manchester this morning, the earthquake unit at the University of the West Indies has reported.

The unit said the 3.7 magnitude quake was felt in Mandeville and Spur Tree at 9:19 am. The epicentre was located offshore, approximately 30km south of the parish capital, and had a focal depth of 21.6 km.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share29
29 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.