Early Huntley replaces Timothy Poleon on ‘News Spin’

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 59 Shares

(SNO) — Former Saint Lucia diplomat and retired civil servant Earl Huntley is now the new host of popular midday talk show “News Spin” on Radio Caribbean International (RCI).

Huntley took over the reigns following the sacking of veteran journalist Timothy Poleon.

Poleon was reportedly fired a few days ago in connection with his registration of a company under which he was planning to start his own radio station.

His employers saw this as a clear conflict of interest but Poleon reportedly would not budge on his decision.