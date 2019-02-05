Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

Early Huntley replaces Timothy Poleon on ‘News Spin’

By SNO Staff
February 4, 2019

 Share This On:

Share59
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
59 Shares

Huntley (left) and Poleon

(SNO) — Former Saint Lucia diplomat and retired civil servant Earl Huntley is now the new host of popular midday talk show “News Spin” on Radio Caribbean International (RCI).

Huntley took over the reigns following the sacking of veteran journalist Timothy Poleon.

Poleon was reportedly fired a few days ago in connection with his registration of a company under which he was planning to start his own radio station.

His employers saw this as a clear conflict of interest but Poleon reportedly would not budge on his decision.

 

(5)(7)
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

One comment

  1. Smh
    February 4, 2019 at 9:42 PM

    Earl Boring...sorry I meant Huntley. My goodness! Instead these tired civil servants RETIRE they insist on tying up the job market...no wonder young people cya get ah work!!!

    (28)(2)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.