Eagles soar in table tennis as Calderon dominates

(SNO) — The Saint Lucia National Premiere Table Tennis League continued last Saturday at the Castries Table Tennis Centre with two matches – Challengers versus Eagles and Jaguars versus Tigers.

Fourteen-year-old De Andre Calderon, playing for the Eagles, created a major upset when he beat Saint Lucia’s number one, Adrian Albert of the Challengers, in a tight five games.

Albert, playing well within himself, won the first game comfortably, 11-7. In the second game, Albert barely scraped home, 12-10. It was in the third game, the tenacious Calderon placed immense pressure on Albert, who could not convert three match points, to lose 14-12.

In the fourth game Calderon continued to fight much to the chagrin of Albert, who now recognized that he had a battle on his hands. Despite numerous backhand and forehand drives, top spins, and loops from Albert, Calderon hanged on for dear life to win, 11-9.

In the final game it was all Calderon as he unleashed consistent backhand and forehand blocks, drives and top spins to beat Albert convincingly, 11-2.

In the other matches, Chris Hippolyte and Ishmel Moise of the Challengers lost to the Eagles’ Chris Wells and Jelanie Dusauzay, 11-6, 8-11,7-11,1-11.

Ishmel Moise then won the first match for Challengers when he beat Jelanie Dusauzay of the Eagles, 11-2, 11-5, 11-9.

Adrian Albert of the Challengers then played a flawless match against Chris Wells of the Eagles. winning 11-8, 13-11, 11-5.

In the final match, DeAndre Calderon made short work of Chris Hippolyte, winning 11-1, 11-2, 11-5, giving the Eagles a 4-1 victory over the Challengers.

In the other match the Jaguars beat the Tigers 3-2. Scores in the match, Teddy Matthews and Zarianne Anthony of the Jaguars lost in the doubles to Tigers’ Faith Stanislaus and Franklyn Noel, 13-15, 7-11, 11-4, 9-11.

Andrew Daniels of Jaguars then levelled the score by beating Faith Stanislaus of Tigers, 11-5, 7-11, 11-8, 11-7.

Zarianne Anthony of Jaguars lost to Frankly Noel of Tigers, 5-11, 11-6, 4-11, 9-11.

Andrew Daniels of Jaguars, for the second time in the match, levelled the score by defeating Franklyn Noel in a tight match, 11-5, 11-6, 9-11, 3-11, 11-5, and Teddy Matthews finished it off for the Jaguars by beating Tigers’ Faith Stanislaus, 11-9, 13-11, 11-9.