‘Eager anticipation’ for St Lucia T10 cricket tournament later this month: Henry

(SPORTSMAX) — Carol Henry, president of the St Lucia Cricket Association, said there is much interest in the T10 cricket tournament his association has planned for later this month.

The competition that will feature St Lucia’s local players and professional cricketers will be played in the Daren Sammy Cricket Grounds in Gros Islet, and with the population starved for live sports, Henry said the prospects of success are quite positive.

“Much interest has been piqued based on enquiries and the response from our affiliates and local media,” he told Sportsmax.TV. “There is eager anticipation as this heralds and is seen as the new norm, reopening of cricket in tandem with St Lucia government’s phased re-opening plans.”

Henry said a schedule for the tournament will be set as soon as the draft is finalised and that will be based on the level of sponsorship the association can generate for the tournament.

St Lucia has had 18 cases of COVID-19. All 18 have made full recoveries in what has been the best of the success stories in the Caribbean to date. Notwithstanding, Henry said the association plans to ensure that that remains the case when the tournament gets underway.

“All existing protocols will be adopted and additional cricket specific adoptions are being introduced,” he said. “We are planning the incorporating of ICC guidelines. These protocols are being set out in conjunction with both our Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Health.”

The tournament will be the first organised sports competition in St Lucia since March 2020.

