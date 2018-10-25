Dwayne Bravo retires from international cricket

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD NEWSDAY) – Dwayne Bravo will not wear West Indies colours again.

On Wednesday night, his letter was made available to the media.

In his retirement statement Bravo, 35, said, “Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game. After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lords Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career.

“However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players.”

In Test cricket, Bravo played 40 matches scoring 2,200 runs at an average of 31.42 and took 86 wickets, including his best bowling figures of six for 55.

In 164 One Day Internationals, Bravo scored 2,968 runs at an average of 25.36. He snatched 199 wickets and his best figures were 6/43. In T20 cricket, which he is most known for, he cracked 1142 runs at an average of 24.29 and took 52 wickets. His best bowling figures in the shortest format of the game was 4/28.

His retirement statement said, “I thank the countless persons who were instrumental to my success, particularly my family and QPCC where I developed my skills at an early age. I thank the many loyal fans who continue to support my journey and who recognize my efforts on and off the field. I am extremely fortunate to have a career that has taken me across the globe into the most prestigious dressing rooms sharing experiences with all the recent legends of this glorious game. I will continue my professional career as a cricketer and entertainer living as a true champion.”