Dutch police arrest tram shooting suspect; 3 killed

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 4 Shares

(BBC) — A man has been arrested following a shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht which left three people dead, police say.

Five others were injured in the incident, which the authorities say appears to be a terrorist attack.

Police earlier said they were hunting Gokmen Tanis, a 37-year-old Turkish man, in connection with the shooting.

Schools were closed and security was increased while counter-terrorism police worked to locate the suspect.

It is not yet clear where the man was arrested.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte earlier said the country had been “jolted by an attack”, which he described as “deeply disturbing”.

“We cannot exclude a terrorist motive,” Dutch anti-terrorism co-ordinator Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg told a news conference on Monday.

The tram attack happened at about 10:45 local time (09:45 GMT). One witness told local media that “a man started shooting wildly”.

Another witness told Dutch public broadcaster NOS that he had helped an injured woman after the tram came to a stop.

“I looked behind me and saw someone lying there behind the tram,” he said. “People got out of their cars… and they started to lift her up.

“I helped to pull her out and then I saw a gunman run towards us, with his gun raised,” he said. “I heard people yell ‘Shooter! Shooter!’ and I started to run.”