Dust storms from DSH site wreaking havoc on health of workers at Beausejour Agricultural Complex

(SNO) — A hail of dust which emanates from the general site of the Desert Star Holding (DSH) project where a horseracing track is currently being constructed is of much discomfort to the staff of the Beausejour Agricultural Complex in Vieux-Fort.

The complex is located just over 200 yards from the DSH work site.

According to the affected workers, who spoke to this reporter on condition of anonymity, they began experiencing such a problem several months ago when a hive of activities was observed taking place at the project.

Earlier this year, just after former prime minister Dr. Kenny Anthony announced that he would take the controversial project to court, work on the project proceeded with much urgency. At the moment a number of heavy duty equipment is engaged on the project, doing various works which generate a lot of dust.

Since then, the workers said they began experiencing nausea, dry and itchy throats and itchy eyes.

The workers added that the problem is more acute whenever it’s sunny and a bit windy.

“The dust is killing us. It’s unbearable,” a worker said.

Workers on the DSH project have admitted that the environment at and around the site is very dusty, and say that they understand the concerns of the staff at the Beausejour Agricultural Complex.

The complex is expected to be relocated to Micoud to give way for the construction of the horse racing track, which according to Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, is expected to hold its first horse race next February.