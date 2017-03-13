DSH Project “naysayers” are not thinking about the poor and unemployed – PM

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet’s recent Facebook post indicates he has no intentions of slowing down in his quest to bring the much-talked about multi-billion dollar Desert Star Holdings Pearl of the Caribbean Project, to fruition in Vieux Fort.

Chastanet reiterated on his Facebook page on Saturday that the government intends to carry out full Environmental Impact Assessment studies and move ahead with the project.

He suggested that the persons who are opposed to the project are not considering the poor and unemployed.

“We intend to allow the public of Saint Lucia to digest this; to determine what they like and what they don’t like; to get the feedback from the south and the citizens of the south. To make sure that the plans that we have and the scale that we have is compatible with the capacity of Saint Lucia to be able to grow. Once we are satisfied that we have done those things we must make the decision to implement,” he wrote.

Several organisations have opposed various parts of the project, more so after Chastanet and DSH Chairman Teo Ah King signed Phase Two on Thursday which proposes to build a causeway connecting the Maria Islands to the mainland.

The St. Lucia National Trust said it finds the proposal disturbing.

In an email circulating hours after the agreement, the Trust said: “The disturbing news is that in addition to destroying the ecological, environmental, historical, archaeological and social assets enshrined in Pointe Sable, the DSh plan includes a proposal to connect Maria Major and Maria Minor and building a causeway to the main land.”

However, Chastanet said: “There are always going to be the naysayers. The people who can only criticize but never sit back and ask about all the people who are suffering. Do they live in those people’s homes? What does it mean to be unemployed in this country and also to be poor? Shouldn’t that be the priority of what we are trying to do? Does politics have no boundaries?”

He continued: “You may not like every detail of it but what we are doing is putting a plan on the table of being able to move this country forward. It is okay to dream. It is okay to have a vision but singularly the most important aspect of success is implementation. So today we are here to announce that this what the dream is,” he said.

As expected Chastanet’s statement evoked mixed reaction.

Below are some of the (unedited) responses to his post.

Adela Frederick Mr. PM you have given us too many opportunities for constructive dialogue on this project. What you see happening is the result of some angry individuals who havent settled in their minds that there is a new government with new plans doing things differently. Say no more, do what you think is best for St Lucia. Move on, too many people need work in this country. Let’s hope the thinking of our people change. Bring on the project.”

Marcus Day I am sorry PM but I have a serious issue with long term decisions such as this being made with NO regard to sustainability. You seem to think this is our saviour. We need projects that put the most money in the most people’s pocket with the least amount of oppression. This proposal fails on all levels. We need livelihoods not menial jobs. Plus the track record of the PRC is they send people to build, no jobs there. This project is a desecration

Vernes Samuel I am unemployed and I for one would not want it to be so for long.Things will not happen overnight, Are going to teach our children that it’s not OK to dream and reach for the stars….Mr.PM the person I know you to be doesn’t do anything to fail

Noel Bacchus Saint Lucians if you don’t cooperate with the Government, how will the country move forward. This is the Government for all Saint Lucians. Get up and get. Some still blazing the PM, it’s the people have to come together. Let us see it happen now!!!! No hold back.

Pernill Joseph I AGREE WITH YOU MR PRIME MINISTER BUT at what cost are we going TAKE all or natural land makes and destroy them not because an investor says he want a place that means you have to approve it maria land and pigeon island should be off the table you’re put the dolphins Soufriere put the wind turbines in dennery and the and we need a solar farm vieux fort or chrosiuel are are good areas