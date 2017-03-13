DSH Project “naysayers” are not thinking about the poor and unemployed – PM

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet’s recent Facebook post indicates he has no intentions of slowing down in his quest to bring the much-talked about multi-billion dollar Desert Star Holdings Pearl of the Caribbean Project, to fruition in Vieux Fort.
Chastanet reiterated on his Facebook page on Saturday that the government intends to carry out full Environmental Impact Assessment studies and move ahead with the project.
He suggested that the persons who are opposed to the project are not considering the poor and unemployed.
“We intend to allow the public of Saint Lucia to digest this; to determine what they like and what they don’t like; to get the feedback from the south and the citizens of the south. To make sure that the plans that we have and the scale that we have is compatible with the capacity of Saint Lucia to be able to grow. Once we are satisfied that we have done those things we must make the decision to implement,” he wrote.
Several organisations have opposed various parts of the project, more so after Chastanet and DSH Chairman Teo Ah King signed Phase Two on Thursday which proposes to build a causeway connecting the Maria Islands to the mainland.
The St. Lucia National Trust said it finds the proposal disturbing.
In an email circulating hours after the agreement, the Trust said: “The disturbing news is that in addition to destroying the ecological, environmental, historical, archaeological and social assets enshrined in Pointe Sable, the DSh plan includes a proposal to connect Maria Major and Maria Minor and building a causeway to the main land.”
However, Chastanet said: “There are always going to be the naysayers. The people who can only criticize but never sit back and ask about all the people who are suffering. Do they live in those people’s homes? What does it mean to be unemployed in this country and also to be poor? Shouldn’t that be the priority of what we are trying to do? Does politics have no boundaries?”
He continued: “You may not like every detail of it but what we are doing is putting a plan on the table of being able to move this country forward. It is okay to dream. It is okay to have a vision but singularly the most important aspect of success is implementation. So today we are here to announce that this what the dream is,” he said.
As expected Chastanet’s statement evoked mixed reaction.
Below are some of the (unedited) responses to his post.
Adela Frederick Mr. PM you have given us too many opportunities for constructive dialogue on this project. What you see happening is the result of some angry individuals who havent settled in their minds that there is a new government with new plans doing things differently. Say no more, do what you think is best for St Lucia. Move on, too many people need work in this country. Let’s hope the thinking of our people change. Bring on the project.”
Marcus Day I am sorry PM but I have a serious issue with long term decisions such as this being made with NO regard to sustainability. You seem to think this is our saviour. We need projects that put the most money in the most people’s pocket with the least amount of oppression. This proposal fails on all levels. We need livelihoods not menial jobs. Plus the track record of the PRC is they send people to build, no jobs there. This project is a desecration
Vernes Samuel I am unemployed and I for one would not want it to be so for long.Things will not happen overnight, Are going to teach our children that it’s not OK to dream and reach for the stars….Mr.PM the person I know you to be doesn’t do anything to fail
Noel Bacchus Saint Lucians if you don’t cooperate with the Government, how will the country move forward. This is the Government for all Saint Lucians. Get up and get. Some still blazing the PM, it’s the people have to come together. Let us see it happen now!!!! No hold back.
Pernill Joseph I AGREE WITH YOU MR PRIME MINISTER BUT at what cost are we going TAKE all or natural land makes and destroy them not because an investor says he want a place that means you have to approve it maria land and pigeon island should be off the table you’re put the dolphins Soufriere put the wind turbines in dennery and the and we need a solar farm vieux fort or chrosiuel are are good areas
Scale back those high rises give us more lower rises in different constituencies and give us 150acres from the project area. Ask DSH to give us a plan specially for ST LUCIA. They have just transported from other projects to us.
You Love us,St Lucia....respect what made you love it. Development yes....Causeway to Maria major and minor...NO NO NO NO NO NO. Sir John would not endanger the endemic species at any cost.
What does it profit a man to gain the world and lose his soul?
*
Cage the dolphins.
Build a road to Maria Island.
Backfill Mankote Mangrove.
*
Only until we loose EVERYTHING will we find out that money cannot be eaten.
You know what hurts me, it is the fact that the Administrative building (ONE - 1 building) was stopped! Thereafter, the entire southern tip of the island wants to be or is going to be sold?! Hmmm...question is whether Bruceville residents will be allowed to remain near this multi trillion dollar project? Yes persons need employment, I'm all for that but to take this HUGE risk I don't think is the BEST idea and it appears to be, that Mr.P.M (a.k.a Mini Trump) will press on like this has been on his agenda for more than a decade. The rich will get richer and the poor will get poorer... #mytake #mytwocents #whovexvex
This man don't have a clue. You have taken the island and placed it in the hands of dsh for them to do whatever they feel like. How can you tell me you can give these guys the go ahead to include maria island in the building plans....are you mad or do you just don't care about the country's cultural heritage? Does it no mean anything to you? The islands don't have to be part of ther project and if dsh and chastens can't see the cultural and scientific significance of the islands the don't have he best interest of the county at heart.
We should take heed of what happen to Haiti
They destroyed all their natural resources
And ended up with land which can't sustained itself.
This is madness
What our dear PM is proposing
Pure Madness!!!
I voted for this administration for change and progress for the betterment of this nation but not to see our beloved natural historical parts destroyed all in the name of progress
He is advocating for the POOR. The same poor he sent home by the droves when he cut STEP, NICE and even all the people from tourist board he sent home. He's just a hypocrite.
Look who's talking about the unemployed and poor people.... That PM does talk some real shit...u gonna throw ppl out of their jobs, throw ppl off land they have lived on for years....consultant here...DSH there.... Contract for updating your social media accounts...Trotting the globe like you on a cruise....and the list goes on and on .....By the time chasnet is finished with st.Lucia...nobody will be smiling and nou tout kai pere...
Mr prI'm minister I don't think we need to destroy or naural heritage at the expense of these projects come with other ideas like factories for all the citrus and fruits going to waste
They need work and are hungry ? Is this why you could put a known drug dealer, con artiste and criminal, who is on bail, on the lottery board? Is he being trained for Chinese opportunity ? Is he from the same community as Guy Joseph? Will he be employed as a con-tractor in training with the Chinese when they send down their criminals to build VF? St. Lucians asked for a better way of life not a better Cons...#Anti Corruption Act 2017.
WHAT A SICK F..K U ARE MR PRIME MINISTER TO SELL UR CASE IN THAT MANNER TO THE PPL OF ST LUCIA.SMH.
I think the PM is trying to run St.Lucia like a private business corporation and this is dangerous. Acceptable risk for a private business corporate and that for a Government is totally different. The fact is when a business corporation collaspes as a result of wreck less decisions another one will take its place but when St. Lucia collaspes from these ill-planned, uncertain and misplaced projects there will be no other St. Lucia to take its place. Any project implementation that destroys and decapitates the environmental in the name of employment will be unable to sustain that same employment it was supposed to create and sustain. There are already examples in St.Lucia and all over the world.
The is a gross generalization by our PM, some people are just concerned that we are getting taken advantage of. Also some of our natural heritage sites are being threaten so people can have legitimate concerns about the project and still care about the poor and unemployed.