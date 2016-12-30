DSH framework agreement ‘not set in stone’, says gov’t official

Government has responded to concerns about the proposed multi-million dollar agreement with Desert Star Holdings (DSH) ‘Pearl of the Caribbean’, maintaining that it is subject to change.
Senior Communications Officer at the Office of the Prime Minister Nicole Mc Donald said that nothing is ‘set in stone’, and maintains that it is merely a framework agreement.
She pointed to some changes that have already been made to the initial agreement in light of several concerns raised.
“There were concerns about the mangroves and we did remove the mangroves from the first agreement and second agreement. Now that is no longer part of it,” McDonald told HTS News Force on Thursday.
The senior communications officer also took the opportunity to respond to the Vieux-Fort Concerned Citizen Coalition for Change, a group that recently organised a protest outside the Parliament buildings.
Mc Donald said that the group seems more focused on the “failure of the project,” as against the opportunities that could be opened up for hundreds of people in the South of the island.
“I don’t think that negativity is what the people of Vieux Fort, or the young people, who will benefit from this project need right now,” she added.
Mc Donald also said that there is a lot of misinformation about the agreement, especially as it relates to the proposed use of land and what people think might happen to the beaches.
“All Saint Lucian beaches are public beaches. The proposal for Vieux Fort is a park, so it is not going to have hotels directly on the beaches.”
The government spokeswoman said for too long, lip service has been paid to Vieux Fort and it is now time for real development to take place. She said many projects that were promised to the people never came to fruition.
The leaked agreement has however raised many eyebrows and launched public discourse especially as it relates to leasing land for 99 years for one dollar.
Government said consultations will be held with stakeholders in 2017.
With all that fight down d s h will soon take their business else where, and vf will be at a bigger lost once more vf will stay behind ,like our ankle's, again and again for ever, abem bon vf they are fooled by s l p politicians , they are blind
Not set in stone? Then why the big HUBUB about the prince and the sod turning ceremony?
Ask JJ to account for the Southern Tourism Association finance and why Kenny Anthony Closed the STA. Bunch of failures.
I don't get ppl are making this political .fine let's try out this deal if it don't work fine we will only be set back about 5 years no big deal. If it work the investor is set forward 5 years and 800 jobs created for some well deserved families but the island doesn't advance, the investor gives no capital investment of his own to the national tresurary and the sale of passports goes directly to him, and we are still left to find creative measures to finance our national debt. How is that an SLP or UWP issue its a national one that my kids stand to enjoy or regret so let's make sure we get it right by asking the right questions to the right ppl and not take sides
What is clearly missing here is any great realization by the majority, that this country is at the crossroads, clearly fighting for its very soul. The SLP ghouls tried to tear the heart out of this country for self-glorification and the perpetuation of socialist idiocy of Castro-styled STEP economics. This mindless stupidity designed a sellout and the gifting of our patrimony, and our blood, sweat and tears, mortgaging of our future and our children's future.
The world is changing rapidly. Nobody cares about our future as a country. De-risking is the new threat choking our growth. Even our elected politicians with all their election promises are still laughing at us. We are still so easily fooled.
With countries like the US with its seemingly pro-Soviet apocalyptic president, we are left to sink and swim on our own. The nonsensical decisions we make as a partisan divided country, from here on, may well consume the lower non-monied strata of this country to generational eras of economic damnation.
Some investments are better than no investment. However, these changes in the CIP are a mixed bag. There are few reliable imbedded safeguards or protections for a broad swathe of the native population going forward. Yet, this hodgepodge of changes evidences the extent of underlying financial desperation. But don't hurry to agree with this. It is characteristic of the efforts of last and current administrations to turn around, in part, this country's parlous financial condition.
I want the whole of St Lucia to know that all those in VFort who want to see the project fail are failures including the priest. I am from Vfort and I know them all. The priest was the first sacrificial lamb. It did not work. They sent JJ. It will not work. Why wasn't JJ at the protest in Castries?
I am from Vieux-Fort and we want the DSH project. Only the ignorant will want it to fail.
SLP, You had your chance and Kenny You have wasted enough of our money in St Lucia.
People in Vieux Fort wake up and think of your future, your children and great grand children.
There are very few good Politicians out there, the majority are there to fill their pockets and do not care about
The little man on the street.
This is a great opportunity for Vieux-Fort so please support it.
THE TRUTH HURTS THE HATERS. DSH FOR VIEUX FORT AND NO IDIOT LIKE JJ FROM VFORT CAN STOP IT. KENNY MADE A MESS WITH HIM IN VFORT. HE WAS LIKE A NOTHING FOR KENNY. SO SAD JJ. YOUR INTENTION IS TO SEE THE PROJECT FAIL CAUSE YOU DO NOT CARE ABOUT VFORT.
I believe prime minister Allen is a smart man he will do what is in the best interest of young people of Vfort and St lucia. That's a great thing coming to the south. May St Lucia prospere and be bless.
Leasing the land is a smarter move rather than that of the grynburg scandal where we have to face the courts to regain our sea bed.
Well here we are discussing the project. Something the last government would have never tolerated.. yet people still complaining. Any business person worth their salt knows that business deals have NDA s.
Companies have competitors and investors don't necessarily want their names blasted across the news. The SLP lawyers have signed dozens of NDAs
and so are completely disingenuous in their indignation. I wonder if Jadia invited discourse on Grynberg or Juffali in all her press conferences? Vieux Fort is in a dire situation. Many people don't have basic sanitation or dietary requirements. Children don't have bus fare to go to school. This DSH deal must be objectively assessed to allow people to live in dignity.
the negotiation process takes time and goes back and forth. the slp only knows how to create scandals and not jobs. do not develop anything in the south. let them live in Kenny's territory and reap what they sow. the party of misinformation and smoke and mirrors wants the nation to fail. thankfully, the new govt knows business and will create jobs. something the slp never did unless it was slp cronies and Kenny's posse. just keep ignoring the slp and everything will work out fine.
TOTAL SELL OUT !! What is in it for the young people ? What skills will they learn ?
What is in it for the young people? what a ridiculous question. Young persons will gain employment from the project. Isn't it obvious?
What is in it for the young people? What a silly question. What was in it for the young people under Kenny Anthony and the SLP? NADA! NOTHING! You are now so blinded by the nonsense from the SLP you are not seeing the jobs that will be created from such project.
Are you serious?? There are so many skills and jobs related to the equine/equestrian industry...namely: equine veterinarian, equine veterinary technician, jockey, riding instructor, farriers, grooms, barn managers. Some of these jobs demand salaries of $US 5000 a month.....and thid is just one aspect of the development. Stop being so negative and closed minded. The master developer behind this is one who has a solid reputation of ensuring that his developments improve lives in the country and that the country is made a much better place.
Air conditioning, plumbing, electricians, engineers, IT specialists, carpenters, landscapers, domestic help at first. Then salespeople, marketing, logistic, accountants etc. If the mall and Marina are built then so much more.
Be careful St lucian don't take the food out of your mouth. Be careful the opposition might be playing political games.
Yea St lucian take it easy, as much as you should be concerned give change a chance. I believe something good is coming to the south, you should be open to dialog ,but don't take the out your mouth. You have to check if the opposition is in your interest your for their own political game.
NEIHER administration has shown any capability to frame a set of reasonable conditions for the transfer of our lands and natural resources for development. The latest salvo and onslaught tantamount to offering Saint Lucians as sacrificial lambs on an idea of investment, has all the hallmarks of believing in a mythical god and magic of primitive human sacrifice. There is not well thought through. It is like the framers are just incapable of forethought. Very sad indeed. We are experiencing a revolving replacement door for incompetents we call euphemistically a national election.
Please give us a genuine option. What is wrong with the idea of investment? Lots of empty nice words.
We the taxpayers of this country would like to know who would be responsible for the purchasing of the private properties that fall within the boundaries of that development. If it is the government, then a lot of questions will need to be answered .
For someone to disagree with that question, you have to be a moronic hack.
Nicole, as professional here are some points Allen needs to consider when finalising this agreement.
1. Transparency - if the Gov is FULLY transparent about all elements of this deal, then people won't be speculating and rumours will be curtailed.
2. Why is there a secrecy clause with this agreement! Allen isn't negotiating for his personal/private lands. This Land is owned by the People Of St Lucia not the Government.
3. The mangroves statement is IRRELEVANT. The BIGGER issue is why was it in the agreement in the FIRST PLACE? It sounds like if no fuss was made the Mangroves would have remained in the agreement.
4. The people of VF are fully entitled to demonstrate they objection to this project and rightfully so - we still have a democratic system right!
Isn't it ironic that you saying the people of VF have been given lip service for so long now and that this project will change they current situation. These are the same people who are demonstrating against it.
Maybe they're just concerned with the here and now quick fix. Maybe they are also concerned about the future generations! Real development doesn't necessarily mean selling out large proportions of Crown Land (The People of St Lucias' Land) to developers, especially foreign.
Finally, "there is a lot of mis-information flying about" I tell you why that is. It's because this Government is operating in a "Cloak and Dagger" style with regards to this deal (leads to my first point).
Get rid of the secrecy clause like you were forced too with the Mangroves. How can the Government entertain this nonsense when they're acting on the behave of the People of St Lucia!!!!
So are you saying we will find out after the deal has been done - this is DEMORACY. The full agreement needs to be discussed/debated in Parliament before Allen or any other signs on the dotted line.
One last thing, please advise one all that the draconian titles should no longer be used i.e. "Honourable and His Lordship" understandable we're piggy backing off the UK system. However not even the UK press refer to their Prime Minister as honourable or MPs as honourable. Who determines if an MP or PM is honourable?
Just please leave it as "Prime Minister" or "Allen" let PMs and MPs tenure determine whether they should be referred to as "Honourable"
YOU ARE DOING A BAD JOB WITH YOUR PUBLIC RELATIONS. STAKEHOLDER MANAGEMENT MEANS THAT YOU SEEK TO MANAGE THE PEOPLE WHO WILL BE AFFECTED BY A PARTICULAR POLICY. YOU SHOULD HAVE GOTTEN AHEAD OF THIS NICOLE! WAY AHEAD OF IT. THERE ARE PEOPLE WITH GENUINE CONCERNS WHO NEED TO BE INFORMED. THAT WAY THEY CAN DECIDE IF THE CIP OR THE DSH IS WORTH THEIR SUPPORT. THERE IS ALSO THE LABOUR PROPAGANDA MACHINE, WHO WHILE GETTING SLAPPED (TOUCHE') IN JUNE, HAS NEVER AND WILL NEVER STOP SPREADING UNTRUTHS AND HALF TRUTHS. SO NICOLE YOU HAVE FAILED. THIS IS A LESSON TO BOTH YOU AND THE GOVERNMENT. GET AHEAD OF THE STORY. PROVIDE THE INFORMATION IN ADVANCE AND CONSULT THE PEOPLE. THEY ARE THE ONES WHO REALLY MATTER. NOT THE MEDIA. NOT THE OPPOSITION.
Barry, people generally do not read paragraphs in full uppercap, in case you really want to get your message across.
One thing about St.Lucians, if you give them a GIFT of a relatively new BMW but you didn't wash it first, or the tyres were worn, or the fuel tank was on "Empty", or you hadn't fixed the windscreen wipers first, the entire world would know how "inconsiderate" you were.
The mangrove was only removed because the national trust wrote the queen of England to petition for her assistance. Which she did.
These guys are a bunch of liars who aren't listening to the ppl. The main focus is themselves
Hear bloody hear, mouth open story jump out.
And they're still trying to fool and mislead their employers by saying it was taken out of the first agreement.
It should not have been in there in the first place!!!!!!
This just demonstrates that this Government has no NEGOTIATORS and is willing to include protected lands in deals - absolutely ludicrous.
You fell for Bipartisan nonsense idiot. That is just propaganda.
LOL. The Queen of England??? To proclaim what exactly? What authority does the Queen of England have in our country?
You must be living in cloud kuku land if you honestly think we are truly independent and the Queen has absolutely NO influence over St Lucia.
Notice I used the word influence and authority.
Read in between the lines.
Also its the Queen of Britain, England has no Queen.