DSH chairman remembers Winston Trim’s contribution

Chairman of Desert Star Holdings (DSH) Limited Teo Ah Khing recalled the contribution of the late equine industry consultant Winston Trim when he met with the local media on Wednesday, to give an update on his proposed multi-billion Pearl of the Caribbean project for the town of Vieux Fort.

Khin said Trim – who died as a result of a traffic accident last March – was instrumental in bringing him to St. Lucia.

The investor said Trim’s death is a “great loss” but the vision must continue.

“We have lost a comrade in Saint Lucia,” said Khing, who is also chairman of the China Horse Club.

“It was Winston, one of the guys who enthusiastically came to see me, and allowed me to have a chance to come here. I’d like to say it’s a great loss to us, but the country, the vision, the dream, must move on. We remember his contribution,” he added.

Khing said he would like to visit Trim’s family “very soon”.

Trim, 50, of Cas en Bas, Gros Islet, died on Sunday, March 26, 2017 after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a minibus at Escap, Micoud.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said Trim had been working “closely” with the government and DSH on building Saint Lucia’s first horse racing facility as part of the DSH project.

Trim had also been assisting the government with providing training for young people in the equine industry and taking part in public consultations on the project.

Chastanet vowed not to let Trim’s vision die with him.

“He had a dream and he held onto it. I for one promise to be able to embrace that dream and to know that what he started we will finish. It is a great loss to a lot of young people and to Saint Lucia at this particular juncture but I have no intentions of allowing what he started to go unfinished,” Chastanet had said.