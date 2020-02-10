DSD turns 3

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Monday 10th February, Non- Profit Organization ‘Do Something Different Foundation’ celebrates 3 years of creatively Doing Something Different.

Do something Different is an organization that comprises of a group of passionate and ambitious young people, with a goal to assist less fortunate students of Saint Lucia. Do Something Different operates on the fundamental principle that education is a right and not a privilege. As a result, our vision is to see as many students as possible be part of an environment which is conducive to effective learning and development.

In keeping with this principle, over the years, the Do Something Different Foundation has found it fitting to incorporate the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals into all of the foundation’s outreach activities; as our work is closely aligned with Goal 4 “Quality Education” and Goal 10 “Reduced Inequalities.”

The group’s activities are geared towards breaking the cycle of poverty by providing less fortunate students with the necessities for learning as they continue to work towards attaining an education. The highlights of our 2019 year were our donations to The Gros Islet Primary and Infant School, The St. Lucia Sports Academy, The Anglican Primary School, The Ave Maria Girls School and the Grande Riviere Primary School. This year we are aiming to double the impact, by targeting even more schools. To this end, we are seeking the benevolence of the public and other groups as we challenge you to DO SOMETHING DIFFERENT because we have realized that a little goes a long way.

On behalf of the Do Something Different Foundation, we would like to thank the public for their support as we work toward this common goal of striving to empower youth for success by giving a little yet helping a lot.

