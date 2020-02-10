Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

DSD turns 3

By DSD
February 10, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Monday 10th February, Non- Profit Organization ‘Do Something Different Foundation’ celebrates 3 years of creatively Doing Something Different.

Do something Different is an organization that comprises of a group of passionate and ambitious young people, with a goal to assist less fortunate students of Saint Lucia. Do Something Different operates on the fundamental principle that education is a right and not a privilege. As a result, our vision is to see as many students as possible be part of an environment which is conducive to effective learning and development.

In keeping with this principle, over the years, the Do Something Different Foundation has found it fitting to incorporate the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals into all of the foundation’s outreach activities; as our work is closely aligned with Goal 4 “Quality Education” and Goal 10 “Reduced Inequalities.”

The group’s activities are geared towards breaking the cycle of poverty by providing less fortunate students with the necessities for learning as they continue to work towards attaining an education. The highlights of our 2019 year were our donations to The Gros Islet Primary and Infant School, The St. Lucia Sports Academy, The Anglican Primary School, The Ave Maria Girls School and the Grande Riviere Primary School. This year we are aiming to double the impact, by targeting even more schools. To this end, we are seeking the benevolence of the public and other groups as we challenge you to DO SOMETHING DIFFERENT because we have realized that a little goes a long way.

On behalf of the Do Something Different Foundation, we would like to thank the public for their support as we work toward this common goal of striving to empower youth for success by giving a little yet helping a lot.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More General Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.