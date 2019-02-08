Don't Miss
‘Drunk’ pilot arrested at Manchester airport – minutes before take-off

By SKY NEWS
February 8, 2019

The American Airlines pilot was arrested at Manchester Airport on suspicion of being drunk

(SKY NEWS) — An American Airlines pilot has been arrested at Manchester airport on suspicion of being drunk – just minutes before he was meant to fly to the US.

Flight AA735, which was scheduled to depart for Philadelphia at 11.05am on Thursday, had to be cancelled.

The 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of performing an aviation function while over the prescribed alcohol limit, Greater Manchester Police revealed on Friday.

The force said officers “received a report that an airline pilot may have been under the influence of alcohol”.

The pilot, who has not been named, has been bailed.

American Airlines confirmed a member of its crew was detained at the airport on Thursday – adding that affected passengers were rebooked onto other flights.

The airline said it is “fully co-operating with local law enforcement” over the incident.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

