‘Drunk’ OJ Simpson kicked out of Las Vegas hotel

By New York Post
November 10, 2017
(NEW YORK POST) – The Juice got loose at a Las Vegas hotel — getting booted after a scuffle at the bar late Wednesday, according to a report.

TMZ reports that O.J. Simpson got kicked out of the Cosmopolitan Hotel for good after allegedly getting boozed up and becoming unruly.

Staffers at the hotel told the website Simpson — who has been hitting up bars since his release from prison last month after serving nine years — broke glasses at the Clique bar inside the luxury hotel and casino beginning at about midnight.

Simpson, 70, got angry with the workers, prompting security guards to respond and remove him from the hotel. Simpson was cordial to security, but he has since been permanently banned from the hotel, sources told TMZ.

A police dispatcher referred to Simpson by name — saying “Orenthal is here” — in an audio recording obtained by TMZ. The dispatcher apparently had thought Simpson was at a pizza shop inside the hotel, according to the tape.

“He’s actually sitting inside the bar, he was asking about the pizza shop,” the dispatcher said.

A witness, meanwhile, spotted Simpson inside the hotel shortly after midnight.

Simpson was released from prison shortly after midnight Oct. 1 after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence for robbing sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007. He will remain under supervised parole for five years.

 

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

3 comments

  1. Lost Country
    November 10, 2017 at 2:19 PM

    What an arse hole. OJ is proving why he dose not deserve a 2nd chance

  2. Jerry W
    November 10, 2017 at 1:06 PM

    There has to be a video. Where is it?

  3. tom brady
    November 10, 2017 at 12:14 PM

    This embarrassing Nigger needs to crawl into a hole someplace and die.

