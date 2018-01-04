Don't Miss
Drug dealer arrested after mistaking police car for taxi

By New York Post
January 4, 2018
Police said the man was carrying about 1,000 joints

(BBC) – An alleged drug dealer in Copenhagen received an unwanted surprise for Christmas when he jumped into the back of a taxi with about 1,000 joints on him, only to find it was a police car.

Danish police said the man was rushing home when he made the grave error.

The mistake occurred in Christiania, a semi-autonomous district of the capital founded by hippies in the 1970s and known as a centre for the drug trade.

Police said the man could face a custodial sentence.

The full statement from the force earlier in the week read: “Last night a cannabis dealer from Christiania who wanted to get home quickly got into a taxi. He received a big surprise when he realised it was actually a police car he was sitting in.

“The police officers were happy to see him, since he was carrying around 1,000 joints.”

Cannabis is illegal in Denmark, with prohibitions on dealing and possession.

Police have carried out a number of raids in the Christiania district in recent months, mostly seeking out drug dealers rather than the other way around.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

