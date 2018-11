Share This On:

(SNO) — The driver of a car reportedly fled the scene on Sunday after it jumped a gutter and damaged other vehicles.

The incident took place near the Gablewoods Mall.

Reports are that the Honda, registration number PD 4367, after jumping the gutter, hit a metal railing and slammed into several vehicles before coming to a halt at around 4:00 pm.

No one was injured in the incident but at least three vehicles suffered damages.