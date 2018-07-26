UPDATED: Driver of SUV in Micoud accident has died

Pin +1 Share 38 Shares

(SNO) – Yesterday (July 25) a number of photos showing a bloodied man sitting in the driver’s seat of a blue sports utility vehicle (SUV) was circulating on social media.

That man was Damian Joseph, also known as ‘Silas’ and ‘DJ’, a 35-year-old resident of La Croix Maingot. He was the driver of the SUV that collided with a taxi minibus along the highway in the Malgretoute, Micoud area around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Relatives and friends got the sad news this morning that Joseph, an architect by profession, succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

Reports are that Joseph sustained serious head injuries but was fully conscious shortly after the accident.

He, like the driver of the minibus, was trapped in his vehicle. Both were removed by firemen using the Jaws of Life machine.

A source who claims to know the deceased from childhood, said Joseph was born with one eye and a disfigured nose due to a birth defect or disease, and had to do facial surgery to correct this.

About 15 people were transported to St. Jude Hospital.

The is the second accident that occurred yesterday that resulted in a fatality.

A woman, identified as 65-year-old Sandra Sidoine, was in her yard in Monier, Gros Islet when a vehicle crashed into her. She died shortly after being transported to hospital via ambulance. The accident occurred after 10:30 a.m.