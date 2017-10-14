Driver in fiery crash hailed cab as woman died in burning car

(NEW YORK POST) – The driver in a fiery crash on the Gowanus Expressway early Friday morning hailed a cab and left the scene — leaving his female passenger burning to death inside the flame-engulfed car, according to police.

Saeed Ahmad, 23, of Brooklyn took the taxi to Maimonides Hospital in Borough Park, leaving his flaming 2007 Infiniti G35 sedan with the victim inside, cops said.

The charred body of Harleen Grewel, 25, of Astoria, Queens, was discovered in the front passenger seat after fire fighters extinguished the flames from the 4 a.m. crash.

Cops caught up with Ahmed at Maimonides, where he was being treated for burns to his extremities.

He was later arrested on charges of criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and speeding.

Cops say Ahmad, of Mill Basin, had lost control of his car as it was heading westbound near Centre Street in Red Hook. The car burst into flames after striking a concrete barrier.

Video obtained by ABC 7 shows flames engulfing the car as a man walks toward a waiting cab, gets inside, and is driven away.

“Can I get a ride?” he can be heard asking the cabbie.

Ahmad and Grewel may have been dating, the station reported.

It was not clear whether Ahmed had a lawyer.