Driver crashes car after a night out at Pigeon Island lime

(SNO) – A young man escaped serious injuries after his motor car overturned while on his way home to Dierre Fort, Castries Sunday morning, July 29, according to information obtained by our newsroom.

The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the two-door Honda car, had earlier attended the Live N Colour event on Pigeon Island and was on his way home when he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and the vehicle went turtle, a source told our newsroom.

Reports are that today (July 29) is actually his birthday.

Luckily he escaped unhurt.