Driver crashes car after a night out at Pigeon Island lime

By SNO Staff
July 29, 2018
(SNO) – A young man escaped serious injuries after his motor car overturned while on his way home to Dierre Fort, Castries Sunday morning, July 29, according to information obtained by our newsroom.

The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the two-door Honda car, had earlier attended the Live N Colour event on Pigeon Island and was on his way home when he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and the vehicle went turtle, a source told our newsroom.

Reports are that today (July 29) is actually his birthday.

Luckily he escaped unhurt.

4 comments

  2. Concernedcitizen
    July 29, 2018 at 6:47 PM

    They don't listen ......rum not juice

  4. Docdell
    July 29, 2018 at 6:36 PM

    When you don't want a driver, that what happens. Alcohol and lack of sleep don't mix.

  6. Anonymous
    July 29, 2018 at 6:22 PM

    Happy, er- make that Lucky Birthday, young man!

