Dredging works begin at John Compton Dam

By WASCO

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. WASCO is pleased to announce the commencement of dredging works on the John Compton Dam.

The reservoir which supplies water to ninety-three thousand (93,000) consumers in the north of the island and parts of Anse La Raye, has been significantly impacted by silt deposits from a number of major rain events over several years since its construction in 1995.

Funded by the Caribbean Development bank, the desilting project is the second part of the John Compton Dam rehabilitation project or JCD 02. The first part of the project was the construction of the sediment disposal area or JCD 01 which was recently completed. It is located in an area downstream of the reservoir and has the capacity to hold one hundred and five cubic meters of silt from the John Compton Dam.

This second phase of the project was awarded to Vinci Construction Maritime et Fruvial via international competitive bidding in July 2018 and was followed by a “no objection” from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and dredging commenced in early October 2020.

The dredging of the John Compton Dam which provides water security to the northern districts will improve the Dam’s capacity and assist in maintaining a consistent supply of water to areas that contribute significantly to the national economy.

The commencement of phase two of the project will be marked by a ceremony scheduled for Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the John Compton Dam in Millet from 2 pm. However, due to the established Covid 19 restrictions for public activities, provisions have been made to stream the event live on our Facebook page. As such, the public is invited to log on to www.facebook.com/wascowaterworks to view the proceedings.

