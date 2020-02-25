Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – SLUDTERA would like to inform its readers and followers that the Dream to Reality Course 2020 Pilot is accepting applications. Applications close on Friday February 28th 2020 at 5 pm (AST).

The Dream to Reality Course for Women is a FREE blended course with 13 modules, for women between the ages of 18-45 years. It’s an initiative with a goal to empower at least 12 women by the end of the course period (March 23rd to May 11th 2020), to fulfill their economic potential. In doing so, they will create conditions for increased stability, security, and prosperity for all on the island. The training course will equip women with the practical skills needed to create investable & sustainable businesses.

The Pilot will introduce eligible women entrepreneurs and aspiring women entrepreneurs to a new form of learning. The course is centered around a program called DreamBuilder, which was has been around since 2014 with over 100,000 women enrolled, and benefiting from its lessons. It is currently being offered in Latin America, Africa, the United States and some islands in the Caribbean. Now, through SLUDTERA’s Entrepreneurship Readiness Program, it will now be delivered to women in St. Lucia.

Course Criteria:

Candidates Must…

Be 18-45 years on or before March 23 2020.

Be a full time Entrepreneur or an aspiring full time Entrepreneur. Businesses in the idea stage to businesses no more than 3 years operating.

Have businesses, or have an interest in the following industries; Services, Manufacturing, Creative, Agro-processing, Commercial, Retail, and Technology.

Live in Gros Islet, Castries, Dennery, Dauphin or Anse-la-Raye.

Be available to attend classes on Mondays and Thursdays, from 9 am to 1 pm from March 23 to May 7 2020 and Graduation on May 11 2020.

Have access to internet and a laptop or desktop computer.

Be computer literate.

Candidates who are not eligible are…

Women who are seeking full time employment

Women who are currently employed full time

There is a very competitive process to gain access to this course as it is being offered FREE. Many will apply but only few will be chosen to participate.

