Drain rehabilitation works at Sans Souci begin this Sunday

By Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour
March 10, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform residents and the motoring of the commencement of Drain Rehabilitation Works at Sans Souci, Castries.

Works is expected to begin at 9am on Sunday March 11 and is scheduled to be completed on March 17, 2018.

As a result, there will be no through road into Hibiscus Crescent, San Souci near Visitors Channel. All commuters and residents are asked to be guided accordingly and are to use alternative routes.

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour wishes to apologize for any inconvenience which may be caused as a result of the drainage works.

