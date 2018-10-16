Drag racing and motorsports presentation of awards

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – As adrenalines draw nearer to the close of 2018 drag racing and motorsport activities, Timeline Events, AAMA, & Lucian Streets undertook its 2017-2018 Drag Racing Season Finale on Saturday October 13, 2018.

About 100 guests participated in the first culminated Motorsports presentation of awards, plaques, medals and prizes for the year December 13, 2017 to August 1, 2018. The event which took place at the conference facilities of the Financial Administrative Centre at Pointe Seraphine welcomed main sponsors, performers, members and special guest Honourable Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute. The fueled event was also captured fully by Underground TV and Winners TV as all invited guests collected their awards.

Jeshaun Montoute, President – Timeline Events who chaired the Awards gave recognition to Long standing racers for Timeline Events, these included outstanding performances for the season; Jonny Chitolie, Alton Mondesir, Edi Legrand, Augustus Marcellin and Clement Alexander. Other categories highlighted for the night included ‘Dedicated Supporters’ ‘Bike Category’, ‘Stock Category’, ‘Modified Category’ and ‘Promod Category’.

Timeline Events also extended special appreciation to their ‘Season Tuners’: – Carryl Haynes and Gaven McKenzie Joseph. Elated gratitude was showcased to their annual sponsors; Automotive Art, SSDF, Bald Guy Visuals and the Document Centre by J.E. Bergasse & Company Ltd and to their partners AAMA and Lucian Streets. Lucian Streets also awarded their members and performers under the categories of ‘Best Burnout’, ‘Sickest Rev.’, ‘Best One Tire Fire’, and ‘Biggest Posse or Best Turnout’. High achievers of the night were Augustus Marcellin 1st place in the Promod Category, he was presented with a special prize of a toolkit from Automotive Art, dinner for two and a Special Award Certificate. Succeeded in the same Promod Category were Callum Samuel in 2nd place and Johnny Chitole in 3rd place.

In the Modified Category were Ken Altius who achieved 1st place, he was presented with a special prize of a toolkit from Automotive Art, and a dinner for two. Following in the Modified Category were Rossini George – 2nd place and Jeshaun Montoute – 3rd place. In the Stock Category were Irvin Bellas with 1st place, Lester Forde with 2nd place and Andre Calixte in 3rd place. And the final category, the Biker Category saw Nigel Felix with 1st place, and Sylvest Clement in 2nd place, both presented with bike covers from Automotive Art. All above listed categories were presented with special prizes from Automotive Art. Other Participants were awarded medals and prizes.

Remiss of all this excitement, the organisers stressed on the entire event being made possible by the racers, sponsors and Timeline Events members Jeshaun Montoute, Peter Lord and Josette Edgar. Mr. Lord commented that “he would like to show special appreciation to the sponsors; Automotive Art and SSDF who have been with the Motorsport Events from day one”. He also expressed deep sentiments for The Document Centre at J.E. Bergasse and their team who ensure the execution of all the print and advertising material for the events throughout the year. “An elevated and different approach in marketing their races”, he further noted. Remarks were also provided by special guest Honourable Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute who also presented the awards with AAMA President – Mr. Desmond Mc Lawrence and Frans Van Santbrink of Lucian Streets.

Overall the Awards Ceremony provided great appreciation for the racers in the sport and highlighted the vast amount of experience in motorsport racing in Saint Lucia. However, the event expressed the need for Corporate Social Responsibility as one aspect the Motorsports community needed additionally to gain support and involvement with the upcoming events. Race fans also understand the need for social responsibility in motorsports and already in the works is a ‘2019 Race For Cancer Event’.

In closing, Jeshaun Montoute thanked all for their dedication to the sport and emphasized the need in the future to use drag racing as a more educational tool to improve driving skills and the fact that much more needs to be examined before one owns and operates a vehicle. He also asked fellow participants to encourage others to join the races and to be a part of the next season starting December 13, 2018. A challenge was also issued by him for the “First Female Drag Racer”. He highlighted appreciation for new supporting sponsors such at the St. James Morgan Bay, Big Chef Steak House, the Royal by Rex Resorts, Underground TV, Easy Carry, Winners TV, Long Force Logistics, KGM Motorsports, Premium Transport Service, Glendan’s Transfer and Tours, STAG and the Government of Saint Lucia.

The event ended with refreshments and photography sessions by the media present. Note that the next drag racing event will be held on December 13, 2018, at the base in Vieux Fort. See press and Facebook – www.facebook.com/TimeLineevents758 for more details.