Dr. Stephen King has no bad blood against the UWP government

The premature termination of a contract between Dr. Stephen King and the government has not seemed to dampen his willingness to work with the Ministry of Health and the United Workers Party administration, as long as it is in the best interest of the health sector.

Dr. King signed a three-year contract with government in June 2016, under which he was tasked to help develop ways to modernise and improve the health sector. However, the government has opted to end that agreement just one year later.

Speaking to DBS News, Dr. King said he does not think the termination is personal.

“First, all I need to say I am not in any way upset with the government decision. I mean… for the year that I did work with the government it was good. I had a good experience with the planning within the Ministry of Health. We’ve done a lot of work, we’ve defined a package of services, we’ve costed, we’ve identified an approach to how we can finance and we’ve presented this to the government,” he said.

“As far as I am concerned… I’m a St. Lucian, I’m a doctor, [ and] I’m here. I’ll continue to work in the best interest of the health sector. That’s all I am interested in. I’m not worried about the termination of the contract. I don’t think it’s a personal thing and I’m prepared to move on. I’m prepared to work with the government anyway, be it paid or unpaid,” he stated.

Dr. King noted that while there is a lot of work to be done in the health sector, he believes the government is competent to do the job.

“So I don’t think it is essential that Stephen King has to be there for it to happen. That’s not so at all. The government is quite capable and has the resources to make the right decisions and implement. I am happy to play my part in that process,” he added.