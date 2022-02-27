 

BREAKING NEWS

6 hours agoDr. St Rose Wins First Round in Court Battle with Medical Council’s Ruling on Ivermectin

6 hours agoNIC Identified As a Success Story In PM’s Independence Address

7 hours agoRoyals to Visit Saint Lucia for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

2 days agoPrime Minister Calls for Greater Personal Responsibility in His Independence Message

3 days agoSaint Lucian Culture and Heritage Must Be Preserved Protected and Respected

 

NewsDr. St Rose Wins First Round in Court Battle with Medical Council’s Ruling on Ivermectin

St. Lucia News OnlineFebruary 27, 20223294 min

Defiant Doctor Gilbertha St. Rose has been smiling and singing ‘Hallelujah’ following a judge’s stay of execution of the decision by the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Council (SLMDC) last December to fine her — and suspend her practicing license.

Dr. St. Rose’s lawyers on December 31, 2021 applied to the court for a Leave to apply for Judicial Review of the Council’s December 8, 2021 decision to charge her $10,000 and suspend her license for six months.
The request was heard on February 18, 2022 and Justice Rohan A. Philip ruled in favor of the doctor’s request — but on condition she agreed not to prescribe Ivermectin to patients until the case is resolved, which was agreed.

Now the doctor’s lawyers have a fortnight to file her submission on why she should not have to pay the Council’s $10,000 fine and stop practicing for half-a-year.

Dr. St Rose had strenuously resisted, rejected and criticized the Council, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sharon Belmar George and the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs for ordering her to stop what they described as her promotion of an unauthorized drug.

She was also accused, by the Council, of engaging in “clinical trials” of Ivermectin, contrary to local regulations.

The Council charged the doctor for not following the CMO’s and Ministry of Health’s warnings to desist and summoned her last December to explain why she defied the warnings and continued to prescribe a medication not approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) or the Ministry of Health and Wellness, to fight COVID-19.

In her defense, Dr. St Rose told the press she was simply utilizing her medical and professional autonomy in the use of an approved drug.
She also claimed she was “using it off-label, safely and efficaciously, as has been increasingly occurring with many other drugs, including Ivermectin, in the private and even public sectors the world over.”

The Council was not represented when the application was heard and has since maintained a deafening silence.

Dr. St Rose described the court’s ruling as “A Hallelujah moment!”

Her lawyers now have until March 4 to file a Fixed Date Claim against the Council for her Application, with the first hearing set for April 28, 2022.

Post Views: 329

St. Lucia News Online

previous
NIC Identified As a Success Story In PM’s Independence Address

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

NIC Identified As a Success Story In PM’s Independence Address

NIC Identified As a Success Story In PM’s Independence Address

6 hours ago
3 min 230
St. Lucia News Online
Royals to Visit Saint Lucia for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Royals to Visit Saint Lucia for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

7 hours ago
2 min 437
St. Lucia News Online
Prime Minister Calls for Greater Personal Responsibility in His Independence Message

Prime Minister Calls for Greater Personal Responsibility in His Independence Message

2 days ago
3 min 485
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.