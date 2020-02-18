Dr. Natasha Kay Mortley appointed as Strategic Advisor on Gender and Migration to the OECS Commission

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Lecturer and Research Specialist at the Institute for Gender and Development Studies of the University of the West Indies, Dr. Natasha Kay Mortley, has been appointed as Strategic Gender and Migration Advisor to the Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

The non‐remunerated appointment will be for a period of three years commencing 13 February 2020 and will be subject to renewal by mutual consent.

The post is advisory to the Director General and in that capacity will span the following responsibilities:

Work collaboratively with the Director General to shape, apply and align gender and migration policy and strategy to the OECS development agenda;

Provide strategic leadership input and vision for the organization’s gender programs and initiatives;

Provide strategic leadership input and vision for the organization’s migration programs and initiatives;

Represent OECS/participate in national, regional and international fora on Gender and Migration;

Lead research in the areas of migration and gender for the OECS; and

Establish and maintain productive relationships with key stakeholders, including government officials, NGOs, private sector and community groups.

The OECS Commission extends sincere appreciation to Dr. Mortley for the invaluable pro bono contributions that she has made to date to the OECS.

The Director General and staff of the Commission look forward to deepening this engagement through a close working relationship to advance the region’s gender agenda and to shape meaningful policies and programs that optimise the benefits of migration for the OECS.

