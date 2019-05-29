Dr. Kishore Shallow elected Windward Islands Cricket president

Share This On:

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies (CWI) Vice-President Dr. Kishore Shallow has been elected president of the Windward Islands Cricket Board of Control (WICBC), at the association’s annual general meeting that was held on Saturday, May 25, in St.Lucia.

Dr. Shallow, who is also president of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association, replaced Dominican Emmanuel Nanthan who did not run for re-election.

The President of the Grenada Cricket Association, Dwain Gill, was also elected as the new Windwards Islands director on the board of Cricket West Indies, joining Julian Charles as the second of the WICBC’s representatives.

Gill has a long history in Caribbean cricket coaching, management and administration. He is a CWI Level Two Coaching Certification holder, where his skills have been utilized for the West Indies Under-19, Windward Islands Under-15 and Grenada teams at all levels.

Gill has also regularly held management roles including for the St Lucia CPL Franchise, Global T20 Canada, the West Indies A Team, and the world champion 2016 under-19 team.

He is a director on the WICBC and Windward Cricket Inc. that oversees the PCL franchise, Windwards Volcanoes.

“The appointment is another opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the overall development of West Indies Cricket. I am humbled and honoured and will continue to devote time and attention to West Indies Cricket as I’ve done all my life”, said Gill.

The 35-year-old Shallow expressed his enthusiasm at the added responsibility.

“My love for this game is immeasurable, and I am tremendously honored to be given the opportunity to serve cricket across the region and to be in a leadership role to advance Caribbean cricket,” said Dr. Shallow.

Dr. Shallow has been a director of WICBC for five years, and prior to becoming the vice-president of CWI, he served as a director of the regional body for two years.

Summary of Results:

President – Dr. Kishore Shallow

Vice President – Julian Charles

Directors to CWI – Julian Charles and Dwain Gill

Alternates – Patrick Felix and Miles Bascombe

Selectors – Steve Mohorn (chairman), Roland Wilkinson, Greg Wilson, and Trevor Shillingford

Treasurer – Dougal James

Secretary – Kezron Walters

