Dr. Kenny Anthony’s death rumours are false, says SLP

By SNO Staff
March 11, 2017
Former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny D. Anthony is alive and well.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), in a Facebook statement posted this afternoon, said it “wishes to state that the rumors surrounding the death of Former Prime Minister Dr Kenny D Anthony are false and should be disregarded”.

St. Lucia News Online and other media outlets began receiving numerous inquiries about the former SLP leader’s death this morning.

6 comments

  1. Anonymous
    March 11, 2017 at 7:10 PM

    Of course kDa is dead.the labour hacks trynna raise him from the dead

  2. Quincy Anderson
    March 11, 2017 at 6:46 PM

    May u rest in perfect peace doc.

  3. party animal
    March 11, 2017 at 6:23 PM

    Poor jab Lucian's they always start rumours.... URL asking for the man death...

  4. Annoyed
    March 11, 2017 at 6:22 PM

    What the he'll is wrong with some people. Now they starting the same stupid rumors that are spread about the stars about Dr Anthony. Smh some people needs to get a life

  5. Anonymous
    March 11, 2017 at 6:15 PM

    But he so quiet, out of it and irrelevant they might as well say he is "DEAD" = Did Enough A Destruction.

