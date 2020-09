Facebook post by former Prime Minister and the current Vieux Fort South MP, Dr Kenny Anthony:

Today marks the official commencement of the 2020/2021 school year.

Although our circumstances are far from normal, I wish our students, parents, teachers and administrators the very best.

The protection of our children and their teachers must remain our priority as we face the uncertainties of COVID-19 in these times.

