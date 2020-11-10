Dr. Gale Rigobert delivers feature address at launch of GEF SGP UNDP Counrty Program Strategy 2020-2024

By Sharleene Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) — Minister for Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr. Gale Rigobert delivered the feature address at the launch of the GEF SGP UNDP Counrty Program Strategy 2020-2024 or “Operational Phase 7” on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Writing on her official Facebook page, Dr. Rigobert said she was not only honoured to have been invited to deliver the feature address but was also quite pleased that the theme chosen is “Research and Innovation for Sustainable Development in the Anthropocene Era”.

“My elation is due to the fact that in 2019 we launched “the Decade of Research and Technology,” which aims to reduce the Islands prolonged reliance on metropolitan countries to offer solutions to issues that impact us as a Small Island Developing State, as well as maximizing opportunities for infusing innovations across the national economy that foster sustainable national development and visionary problem-solving,” she wrote.

She said the GEF SGP UNDP mission is to address global environmental problems at the community level, in areas of biodiversity, climate change, land degradation, sustainable forest management, international waters, and chemicals, adding that “therefore, I believe that the synergies with what we do at the Departments of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development is not only necessary but inevitable.”

Under this new phase, Dr. Rigobert said more than US$2 million will be made available in grant funding.

“I therefore urge Saint Lucians to avail themselves of the opportunities presented through these small grants, as we seek to research and innovate towards a better Saint Lucia,” she said.

For more information visit: http://gefsgpundpsaintlucia.org/

