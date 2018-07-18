‘Dr. BumBum’ on the run after patient dies during botched butt enlargement

(NEW YORK POST) – A Brazilian celebrity plastic surgeon nicknamed “Dr. BumBum” is on the run after being accused of killing a patient during a botched procedure to enlarge her rear end.

Lilian Calixto became sick during the procedure at the Rio de Janeiro home of Dr. Denis Furtado on Saturday night.

He took her to the Hospital Barra D’Or, but the 46-year-old married mom died early Sunday, police said, according to the BBC.

A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of the 45-year-old celebrity doc on homicide charges — but he’d vanished. Cops arrested his girlfriend, Renata Fernandes Cirne, on suspicion of taking part in the procedure.

Furtado has appeared on Brazilian TV, had nearly 650,000 followers on his since-deleted Instagram account and an active Facebook page filled with before-and-after shots of butt enlargement procedures.

But Niveo Steffen, president of the Brazilian Plastic Surgery Society, suggested “Dr. BumBum” wasn’t completely legit, saying there was a “growing invasion on non-specialists” in the industry.

“You cannot perform plastic surgery inside an apartment,” he told AFP.

“Many people are selling a dream, a fantasy to patients in an unethical way and people, weakened, are often attracted to low prices, without considering whether or not the conditions are adequate.”

Friends of Calixto, a former HSBC bank manager, told local media she had always had a “dissatisfaction with her butt” and had undergone many other procedures to change her appearance.

“She did not need it, she’s always been beautiful since she was a teenager. I remember her at the age of 16. Everything about her was perfect. … But a woman is never satisfied with her body,” said her friend Lucy Macedo.

She leaves behind a young daughter named Ana Vitoria and a 21-year-old son named Vitor.