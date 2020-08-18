By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) – Dr. Pauline Antoine-Prospere is not only hoping to win the Choiseul/Saltibus seat at the next general election as a Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP), but she is hoping to make history.

“Help us make history by electing Dr. Pauline Antoine-Prospere as the first female representative for Choiseul/Saltibus,” was a message on Dr. Antoine-Prospere’s Facebook page.

She was recently endorsed by SLP in a controversial selection process that prompted Dr. Alphonsus St. Rose to decide to run independently and blasted the hierarchy of the opposition party.

But Dr. Antoine-Prospere, an educator, is focusing on making history for the SLP, avoiding the controversy surrounding her selection.

“I devoted my life to educating children in St. Lucia,” she said in a video message.

“My people of Choisel, let’s come together, let’s be part of history, let’s be part of the change,” she added

She has been very active in the community since her political intentions became known last year.

On Wednesday, August 12, she gave this statement for International Youth Day 2020: “I wish to salute and applaud the youth of the constituency of Choiseul/Saltibus on this annual observation of International Youth Day, 2020, in recognition of your contribution to the development of your community, and the country by extension.

“At every opportunity, continue to lend your voice, participate, engage others and initiate activities geared towards community development and nation-building. The support and encouragement that you need is crucial in motivating you to continue your invaluable contribution to your constituency and country.”