Dr. Anthony urges government to address plight of Vieux Fort fishers

(PRESS RELEASE) — Parliamentary Representative for Vieux Fort South, Dr. Kenny D. Anthony, has called on the minister for the fishing sector, Hon. Ezechiel Joseph, to address the plight of the fishers of Vieux Fort following the closure of the Fish Marketing Corporation.

According to Dr. Anthony, “It would appear that no thought was given to the continuing need of fishers for ice to undertake their fishing operations when the Government closed down the operations of the Fish Marketing Corporation.

“Normally, this is the high season to catch pelagic species of fish, namely, dolphin, kingfish, and tuna. The peak month is March. Fishers require ice daily for their bait as well as ice when they return to land, to protect their catches. No provision was made for the supply of ice to the fishers. Already, the catches for this season have been low and further disruption will undoubtedly impact the supply of fish to the local market.”

Dr. Anthony added: “The treatment meted out to the fishers of Vieux Fort is both unacceptable and unconscionable. Fishers are as important as other stakeholders in the economy and they must be treated fairly and with respect. I trust the Minister will heed my advice and resolve this problem without any further delay.”