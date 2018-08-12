Dr. Anthony suffers another fate with Caribbean Airlines

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

This post appeared on the Facebook profile page of former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony one week ago (August 5, 2018 – better late than never, right?). The post highlights the challenges faced every day with regional travel.

“I really do hope that circumstances do not compel me to travel on Caribbean Airlines in the near future.

“Recently, on a trip from Havana, Cuba, I took a connecting flight on Caribbean Airlines, BW 434, from Trinidad to Saint Lucia.

“My bag weighed 27 kg, just 4.3 kg overweight. The allowable weight, I am told, is 22.7 kg, roughly 50 lbs. I was charged US $75.00 for an extra 4.3 kg weight from Trinidad to Saint Lucia. In my opinion, this is nothing less than extortion.

“This is not the first time that I have suffered this fate at the hands of Caribbean Airlines. I do not object to the payment of extra weight, but to pay US$75.00 for 4.3 kg extra weight from Trinidad to Saint Lucia is unfair, unjustifiable and abusive.

“For the record, the Saint Lucian staff at George Fl Charles are absolutely superb in their handling of passengers to Trinidad and Tobago. Caribbean Airlines would do well to send its staff in Piarco to Saint Lucia for training in handling passengers on its flights.

“Something has gone terribly wrong at Piarco Airport in Trinidad and Tobago. Piarco is no longer the hospitable place it used to be for Caribbean travellers.”