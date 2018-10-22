Share This On:

(SNO) — Former Saint Lucia Government medical officer and renowned local private practitioner, Dr. Alexander Popovic, has died. He was 90.

Dr. Popovic died at his home in Saint Lucia on Sunday, October 21, a relative told St. Lucia News Online.

Dr. Popovic was born on October 18, 1928 in Belgrade, in what was then the Kingdom of the Serbs, Croats and Slovenes.

He trained as a medical doctor before leaving Belgrade after World War II when his country became the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. His training and his fluency in English — he spoke five foreign languages — enabled him to find employment with the British Colonial Medical Services.

He worked for many years in Nigeria where he served as the doctor in several clinics in the Delta State of the country. His contract ended in 1962, after Nigeria attained independence from Great Britain.

Dr. Popovic’s relationship with Saint Lucia began in the 1960’s when he arrived on the island on a British contract. He worked at Dennery Hospital before being transferred to Victoria Hospital in Castries where he served as an anesthetist.

He also worked as district medical officer in health centres in Castries, Babonneau, Dennery and Choiseul. He served as president of the St. Lucia Planned Parenthood Association and was a former acting chief medical officer for the Saint Lucian government.

He resigned his contract with the British government in order to remain in Saint Lucia and become a citizen of the country that he called home for nearly 60 years.

Dr. Popovic went into private practice in the John Compton Building on the William Peter Boulevard in Castries, and shared offices with Sir Frederick Clarke, then with Dr. Charles. Dr. Victor Fleming was his partner until his retirement.