DPP office seeking assistance in locating witness

PRESS RELEASE – The DPP’s Office has encountered difficulty in locating the following witness who is needed urgently in the High Court for a trial matter:

Christa Alexander formerly of Maynard Hill, Castries.

We would like for her to contact the office (which is located upstairs the RBC/RBTT on Micoud Street, Castries) urgently at telephone number 4523636. Thanking you in advance for your usual assistance.